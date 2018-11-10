Home Galleries World

Shocking scenes outside luxury hotel in Somalia where car bomb attack killed at least 20

Published: 10th November 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 04:47 PM  

Somalia bomb blast
Three car-bomb explosions on Friday outside a luxury hotel in the Somali capital left at least 14 people dead and 45 others wounded, media reported. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
The al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which took place during the afternoon rush hour on a busy street near a checkpoint that controls access to Mogadishu International Airport. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
The first two blasts took place almost simultaneously at 4 PM outside the Sahafi hotel, while the third came 20 minutes later in the garage of the adjacent Hayat hotel. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
Witnesses said a third blast came from a suicide bomber who detonated an explosives-laden vest at the hotel's front entrance, as three attackers in Somali military uniform were shot at the rear entrance. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
Several terrorists were killed trying to enter the Sahafi, security sources told Radio Dalsan. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
The two hotels are located just a few meters away from Criminal Investigation Division headquarters in an area of restaurants and bars. (Photo | AP)
Somalia bomb blast
Sources said several civilian minibuses and rickshaws that were passing by when the blast occurred, were destroyed and passengers killed and wounded. (Photo | AP)
Site of a bomb blast | AFP
The bombs destroyed parts of the hotel perimeter despite layered security, and several shops and other buildings nearby were destroyed. (Photo | AFP)
Somalia bomb blast Somalia terror attack Somalia car bomb attack al-Shabaab Terrorism

