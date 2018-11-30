Home Galleries World

World's top leaders gather ahead of the thirteenth G20 summit in Argentina

Published: 30th November 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:36 AM  

A jet liner flies over the G20 summit venue at the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where 19 leaders of the world's biggest economies and a representative of EU are set to meet at the 13th meeting. (Photo: AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk from Air Force One. This year all eyes will be on Trump and his meeting with Xi Jinping and the potential signing of USMCA. (Photo: AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Ministro Pistarini international airport ahead of the two-day summit. Today the PM met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed bilateral relation of both the nations. (Photo: AP)
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook. (Photo: AP)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left and Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, walk across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One. (Photo: AP)
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman deplanes at the airport in Buenos Aires. He was taken to the Saudi embassy in Buenos Aires which is being guarded by dozens of police officers. It is widely speculated that the leader is trying to rebuild his image after the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was widely criticised. (Photo: AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and first lady Sophie Gregoire wave on their arrival to the Ministro Pistarini international airport for the G20 Summit. A trade deal with the US and Mexico is on cards. (Photo: AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a Yoga for Peace event at La Rural Convention Center in Buenos Aires. (Photo: AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron, second from left, and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri shake hands prior to a bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. At left is France's first lady Brigitte Macron and at right Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada. (Photo: AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and first lady Akie Abe arrive at the Ministro Pistarini international airport. The PM is expected to talk and emphasise on world free trade. (Photo: AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend the Summit amid the ongoing Brexit trial. (Photo: AP)
China's President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan arrive at the Ministro Pistarini international airport. (Photo: AP)
