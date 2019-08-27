Home Galleries World

Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares

Published: 27th August 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:35 AM  

Amazon fire
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
1 / 7
Amazon fire
Seven Brazilian states including Rondonia have requested the Brazilian army's help in the Amazon, where more than 43,000 troops have been made available to combat fires. It is not clear how many of them are actually involved in fire-fighting efforts so far. (Photo | AP)
2 / 7
Amazon fire
Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the recurring problem this year.Seen from above, the destruction in Rondonia is dramatic: walls of flames advancing across the expansive forest beneath enormous plumes of thick smoke. (Photo | AP)
3 / 7
Amazon fire
The country's National Space Research Institute, which monitors deforestation, has recorded that the number of fires has risen by 85% to more than 77,000 in the last year, a record since the institute began keeping track in 2013. About half of the fires have been in the Amazon region, with many in just the past month. (Photo | AP)
4 / 7
Amazon fire
Farmers commonly set fires in this season to clear land for crops or livestock, but sometimes the blazes get out of control. The Bolivian government says 9,530 square kilometers (3680 square miles) have been burned this year. (Photo | AP)
5 / 7
Amazon fire
6 / 7
Amazon fire
Brazilian prosecutors are investigating whether lax enforcement of environmental regulations may have contributed to the surge in the number of fires. Brazil's justice ministry also said federal police will deploy in fire zones to assist other state agencies and combat 'illegal deforestation.' (Photo | AP)
7 / 7
