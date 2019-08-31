Home Galleries World

Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more

Published: 31st August 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 01:41 PM  

Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
1 / 8
Back then, the worst of the violence was confined to a few cities. Now it is spread out throughout the country. Once it was not uncommon for gangs to kill adults but leave children unharmed. Now, the killing of children alongside their parents has become all too frequent. (Photo | AP)
2 / 8
The Mexican drug war captured international attention for the drug war, which saw 27,000 homicides during its peak in 2011. Today, even though the number of Mexico's homicides soared to near 35,000 last year, the bloodshed seems to draw less attention and indignation. (Photo | AP)
3 / 8
From 2006 to 2012, much of the drug war killing occurred in a string of northern Mexico cities — Ciudad Juarez, Tijuana, Culiacan, Reynosa and Nuevo Laredo. 'Now it is more dispersed, and that also makes it harder to control,' said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico. (Photo | AP)
4 / 8
But counting down all the similarities — deadly arson attacks, bodies left piled in heaps or hung from overpasses, massacres at parties, beheading videos posted on social media — the parallels between now and then are all too clear. 'It's like deja vu all over again,' said Hope. (Photo | AP)
5 / 8
'The risk involved in killing a man, or killing his whole family, is the same,' the analyst said. Under that logic, wiping out an entire family 'has its advantages. It is more intimidating, it is easier to carry out, and it makes escaping easier.' (Photo | AP)
6 / 8
Mexican President Lopez Obrador has avoided violent confrontations with gangs that were often blamed for spawning violence during Calderón's 2006-2012 administration. López Obrador has even personally congratulated troops who allowed themselves to be abducted and disarmed by vigilante groups that are often linked to cartels. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
He insists his go-slow policies of reducing youth unemployment will eventually solve the root causes of the problem better than declaring another frontal offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
