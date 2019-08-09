Home Good News

Love in the time of stigma: Transwoman breaks barriers to wed boyfriend at TN temple

Lakshmanan was working as a set constructor in the Hindi film industry and Amrita, a graduate, at a cosmetic store. After having spent a year together, they recently decided to get married.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

The couple Amrita and Lakshmanan after their marriage | Express

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The concept of gender identity continues to puzzle the majority, creating hassles for those who do not identify with the assigned gender. When 27-year-old transwoman Amrita and her boyfriend Lakshmanan decided to get married, they were not aware of the hurdles that would come in their way. Amrita, a native of Cuddalore, met Lakshmanan through Facebook, about a year ago.

The duo was working in Mumbai then — Lakshmanan as a set constructor in the Hindi film industry and Amrita, a graduate, at a cosmetic store. After having spent a year together, they recently decided to get married. “It was I who suggested we tie the knot at Devanathaswamy temple,” says Amrita. “Many transwomen get married, but very few register the marriage. I was particular that we get our marriage registered.”

Amrita says when she approached the temple, authorities told her they do not perform the ceremony for transgender people. “They turned down our request on August 5, while we had set the date as August 7.” The couple then approached the District Collector. “The collector instructed officials to make arrangements, but still, the temple management refused to budge,” says Amrita. 

“They asked to submit legal documents to prove that the government had ‘approved’ our marriage.” The couple then approached a lawyer, who clarified there was no legal hurdle to tying the knot. Still, the temple management refused to perform the ceremony.   

“Finally, on August 6, we reached out to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Trust (HR&CE) in Cuddalore. Officials from there spoke with the temple management and they yielded. We got married on the date we planned,” says Amrita. While Lakshmanan’s parents are yet to accept the fact that their son married a transwoman, Amrita’s parents supported them. “Nevertheless, I am happy,” says Amrita.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transwoman Tamil Nadu Amrita Lakhmanan
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp