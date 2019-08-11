Social harmony helps save lives in flood-affected areas in Karnataka-Kerala border villages

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With rain lashing the region in the last six days, the social harmony in Karnataka-Kerala border villages played a vital roll in saving the lives and properties of many families. As the inflow in the Kabini river suddenly increased, Hindus living upstream in DB Kuppe rushed to the aid of Muslim families, living in low-lying areas.

The villagers went to their house in wee hours requesting that the families to come to houses for their safety. They went to Muslim clerics of the local masjid, who in turn made an announcement appealing to families to move to safer places.

However, their efforts went in vain as the houses in Timmanahosahalli, Vodakkanamala and Bavali were flooded even before they could start gathering their belongings.

However, Muslim families and tribals were moved to government schools and were given food and shelter by fellow villagers even before the district administration could step in to help.

Two villagers, Saleem and Ramesh, have now decided to form a team comprising local youths to clean those houses that are inundated.

They will buy the goods, books and other materials that will help children go to school.

Even though the flood jeopardized the livelihood of many families, it sealed the bonds of friendship and social harmony, Sameer said.

Another villager Venkategowda said, "Since the mosque and their houses are flooded, we have decided to create an area in the school premise for prayers on the occasion of Bakrid."