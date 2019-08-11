Home Good News

Social harmony helps save lives in flood-affected areas in Karnataka-Kerala border villages

Even though the flood jeopardized the livelihood of many families, it sealed the bonds of friendship and social harmony.

Published: 11th August 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bastikatte road in Bantwal submerged in flood water on Saturday. (Rajesh Shetty | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With rain lashing the region in the last six days, the social harmony in Karnataka-Kerala border villages played a vital roll in saving the lives and properties of many families. As the inflow in the Kabini river suddenly increased, Hindus living upstream in DB Kuppe rushed to the aid of Muslim families, living in low-lying areas.

The villagers went to their house in wee hours requesting that the families to come to houses for their safety. They went to Muslim clerics of the local masjid, who in turn made an announcement appealing to families to move to safer places.

However, their efforts went in vain as the houses in Timmanahosahalli, Vodakkanamala and Bavali were flooded even before they could start gathering their belongings.

However, Muslim families and tribals were moved to government schools and were given food and shelter by fellow villagers even before the district administration could step in to help.

Two villagers, Saleem and Ramesh, have now decided to form a team comprising local youths to clean those houses that are inundated.

They will buy the goods, books and other materials that will help children go to school.

Even though the flood jeopardized the livelihood of many families, it sealed the bonds of friendship and social harmony, Sameer said.

Another villager Venkategowda said, "Since the mosque and their houses are flooded, we have decided to create an area in the school premise for prayers on the occasion of Bakrid."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Karnataka rains Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp