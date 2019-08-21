Home Good News

In a first, women to drive Kerala government vehicles

After the weekly cabinet meeting, the office of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan intimated that it's no longer a male domain.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state government has decided to appoint women as drivers in government departments and public sector undertakings, a post so far reserved for men. 

The decision was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the city on Wednesday.

"Directions have been given to see that new laws are framed to make drivers' posts in Kerala government and state PSUs gender-neutral. This has been done based on the government's policy of following gender neutrality in all sectors," said a Kerala Government statement.

Women have been excluded from most of the driver's vacancies except in KSRTC where a woman was appointed recently. This despite them driving private buses, online taxis and autorickshaws.

Other measures to support women that the state government has recently come up with include the setting up of a women and child department in the state.

