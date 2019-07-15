Home Good News

Chennai college students step in to clear Chitlapakkam lake

Chitlapakkam was one of the worst affected areas during summer and residents had to pay huge sums to purchase drinking water.

Published: 15th July 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Desilting work

Desilting work underway at the Chitlapakkam lake. (Photo | EPS/Annapoornisupriya G)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there’s one thing that this year’s water scarcity has instilled in people, it is awareness to protect water bodies and rejuvenate them. On Sunday, about 50 engineering students from Sairam Engineering College came to cto clean it.

Interestingly, the students were from far off areas such as Anna Nagar and Triplicane. “Distance is never a problem as long as we work towards a common goal. There is a need all to preserve environment and water bodies not just here,’’ said Sai Aswant, a student from Triplicane. Students from Perungalathur, Guindy and Adyar joined too. 

To create a mass cleaning awareness, professors of the college decided to conduct such an initiative under ‘Swacch Club’. “This time about 50 students came and we hope to see more students participating in cleaning activities. We will continue till the whole lake is rejuvenated,’’ said K Selvaraju, a professor.

Chitlapakkam was one of the worst affected areas during summer and residents had to pay huge sums to purchase drinking water. To tackle the ongoing crisis, Chitlapakkam Rising team under the banner ‘Save Chitlapakkam Lake’ decided to call in volunteers from all over the city to clean the lake. 

“The government will only desilt the lake, but there is a huge quantity of garbage and plastic in the lake bunds. We needed mass cleaning. Seeing our posts on social media and spread of the message by word of mouth, college and school students came in huge numbers to help us,’’ said Sunil Jayaraman of Chitlapakkam Rising, an NGO, which is fighting for the restoration of the waterbody. 

“We collect up to 100 bags of waste and send it to a waste recycling factory at Sriperumbudur”, said Jayaraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sairam Engineering College Swacch Club Chitlapakkam Rising team Save Chitlapakkam Lake
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp