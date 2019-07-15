Home Good News

Indori Poha bids for GI tag, set to go global

The Kamal Nath government had in its budget proposed roping in specialized agencies to brand and market MP’s special products with national and international appeal. 

Published: 15th July 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Snacks and sweet manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore have launched serious efforts to bag Geographical Indication (GI) tag for four popular food items, including the world-famous ‘Indori-Poha.’ 

The Indore Mithai Aur Namkeen-Vikreta Vyapari Sangh (IMANVVS)  — an association of snacks and sweet manufacturers in Indore  — has started documenting the origin of Malwa region’s four popular food items, including the Indori poha (made from flattened rice flakes), shikanji (milk-based sweet drink), laung sev (clove-flavoured snack) and khatta-meetha namkeen (sweet and sour dry snack) on the lines of Dharwad peda (Karnataka) and Bengal’s rosogulla.

The Export and Import (Exim) Bank had last year suggested that the state should get GI tags for MP’s special products after Kadaknath black chicken of Jhabua had bagged the tag. “We have succeeded in tracing Indori Poha back to 1949 and for the other three food items. We have facts to prove their historicity back to early 1930s,” IMANVVS secretary Anurag Bothra said. 

“There is photographic record of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru among many, and Bollywood heartthrob Amitabh Bachchan relishing and swearing by MP’s snack quality,” he added.

Bothra said though Indori-Poha and Indori-Namkeen is synonymous with Indore, snack makers outside MP have benefitted more from the large market in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East despite some 4000 small, medium and large units producing them in Indore.

With the share of Indore in such exports being just 2 to 5%, he said, the tag will help in their branding and marketing and help avoid duplication.

The Kamal Nath government had in its budget proposed roping in specialized agencies to brand and market MP’s special products with national and international appeal. 

What is the geographical Indication tag?

A GI tag is used for an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. It conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indori poha geographical indication GI tag
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp