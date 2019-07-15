Star India extends mediclaim to partners of its LGBT employees

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a major gender inclusion step, broadcasting major Star India has extended the group health insurance cover to the partners of its employees from the LGBT community.

The media group in a statement on Monday said that all the existing employee benefits around maternity/paternity, IVF, surrogacy and adoption will be applicable to the LGBT+ employees as well from this month. The company did not reveal how many of its employees are from the LGBT community.

Last year the Supreme Court had quashed the colonial- era law that criminalised homosexuality and companies like major corporate entities like the diversified Godrej group, tech majors like IBM, Cognizant, Accenture, TechMahindra and hospitality player Lalit, among others began to offer medical insurance to the same-sex partners of their LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) employees.

"At Star, we believe that our people are happiest when they can bring their authentic self to work. Since our inception, diversity and inclusion have been our biggest strengths. It helps us build enduring characters, rich stories and imagine more possibilities. We respect each individual's diverse perspectives to foster a truly inclusive culture," Amita Maheshwari, human resources head for APAC at Walt Disney said in the statement.

A recent media report noted that LGBTQ+ Indians lack basic financial rights and need to have a higher rate of savings due to lack of insurance coverage from partners.