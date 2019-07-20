The Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: For Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan, campus head (secretary and assistant manager) of Jyothi Engineering College at Cheruthuruthi, reading the Ramayana during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam is an annual practice.

Classes in Indian philosophy in the seminary attracted this Catholic priest to Vedic texts and epics.

In his own words, Vedic texts are a treasure trove of knowledge. I have been reading the Bhagavad Geetha, Ramayana and other texts for many years. I even use knowledge sourced from it during my classes. Why should we shy away from such knowledge? said Father Vadakkan, who has a post-graduate diploma in Law from National Law School at Bengaluru in addition to an MBA from Christ College, Bengaluru.

When asked about the acceptance of such practices in the Catholic community, Father Vadakkan said the word Catholic itself meant 'Universal'.

Some people lack open-mindedness towards all religions. But in reality, all religious texts preach the values of love, kindness, peace and inner bliss, he said.

Father Vadakkan said Ramayana exhorts people to fight against evil and stand up for what is right.

What I absorbed from Ramayana is the fact that we should always stand up for the right things in the world and oppose what is wrong even if it is committed by a family member, he said.

Interestingly, Father Vadakkan also joins the Muslim community in fasting during the month of Ramadan to foster religious harmony.