Home Good News

Gaata rahe mera dil: UP's Mainpuri turns on jail radio and to great success

As soon as RJ Ajay Chauhan takes to the microphone every afternoon, hordes of cheering prisoners leave
everything and listen to him on air belting out their favourite Bollywood numbers.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Remember the movie “Sanju” in which the Sanjay Dutt character turns radio jockey (RJ) at the jail he is incarcerated in? Ajay Chouhan, a jail inmate serving a life term, has now done a Sanju by donning the cap of an RJ in Mainpuri jail which introduced a jail radio using the public announcement system a month ago.

As soon as Chauhan takes to the microphone every afternoon greeting 1200 inmates like a professional RJ with “Namaskar, main apka dost Ajay Chauhan jail radio Mainpuri main apka swagat karta hun (I am Ajay Chauhan, your friend. I welcome you to Mainpuri jail radio),” hordes of cheering prisoners leave
everything and listen to him on air belting out their favourite Bollywood numbers in an hour-long programme that keeps them glued to the radio.

Besides blending oldies with new hits to cater to prisoners of all ages, Chauhan packs the programme with performances of the inmates apart from jail news. The initiative, launched on June 1, is a huge hit among inmates. “The excitement for the radio is so high that for the programme aired in the afternoon, inmates start preparations from the morning,” says a jail administration source.

Even the prison officials are actively involved. They sit with RJ Chauhan with the list of requested songs and make a sequence. The programme is aired from the administrative building on the jail premises and features jail news, health issues and legal rights of inmates all interspersed with song requests.

“Initially, inmates did not show much interest but now suggestions and requests for songs reach the 100 mark sometimes,” said jail superintendent Hari Om Sharma. He added that requests received every day are played in the next day’s programme.

After the initiative was launched, a marked change in the behaviour of inmates was noted, said jail officials. This encouraged the jail administration to diversify and now they have started a talent hunt programme as well. “Inmates participate in the radio programme showcasing their skills like singing, poem recitation and playing instruments every Saturday,” said a jail official.

In order to inculcate a sense of cleanliness and discipline among the inmates, jail officials have also introduced a grading system for the barracks based on cleanliness, discipline and teamwork. The marks obtained by every barrack are announced on radio on a weekly basis. “This has brought in healthy competition among the inmates who make efforts to ensure that their barrack gets a good grade,”
said Sharma.

Director General of UP prison administration and reform Anand Kumar said, “These initiatives go a long way in giving jail inmates a positive orientation towards life besides creating good vibes within the jail,” he said. Such has been the success of the Mainpuri jail radio that the prison department is planning to repeat the same experiment in other jails across the state, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mainpuri Radio jockey Uttar Pradesh Ajay Chouhan Sanju
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp