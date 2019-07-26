Home Good News

Don't grieve soldiers' sacrifices, says Kargil martyr's wife showing the way

Widow of Maha Vir Chakra awardee Major Padmapani Acharya, Charulatha runs an informal group called ‘Desh’ that provides emotional support to defence families who have lost their loved ones

Published: 26th July 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Charulatha Acharya

Charulatha Acharya has been carrying out her mission since 2015. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  When Charulatha Acharya says ‘Soldiers’ sacrifices should not be grieved’ it means a lot. She is wife of Major Padmapani Acharya, Maha Vir Chakra. She was six months pregnant when her husband passed away. Charulatha feels the Army will always have soldiers fighting against the enemy.

“In the process, we may lose some and these soldiers will have a family back home. The same happened in my family but I always pray that this does not happen to anyone. But, if it does happen then I understand that I have a role to play.”

She has been like a sponge to many families regularly since 2015. By now it’s a small team which includes both the people from the martyrs’ families and also a few from the civil life and they have named themselves as Desh. It is an informal group which has got together with an aim to provide psychological and emotional support to such families. Charulatha has been like an anchor to this group.

“I still remember talking to Priya for the first time. She was under tremendous pain but was always brave and I am proud that today she is not only handling the family but also the way she is growing and improving.” tells Charulatha.

Priya is wife of Lt Col Sankalp Kumar who succumbed to his injuries in December 2014 while eliminating fidayeens.

Recently, Charulatha got in touch with Nitika, the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who killed terrorists in Pulwama in February but was fatally injured. She feels everyone should do this and even a small gesture like visiting these families and even veterans will be enough.

“It is not easy but we all must do it. It takes time for families to come to terms with such a big loss. It is a two-way experience while it becomes a moment of catharsis for them, I also shed some pain. I had a loss and I can correlate with it. Maybe with my example they feel easy to open up and release all pent up feelings.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kargil tales Kargil anniversary 20 Years Since Kargil Charulatha Acharya Major Padmapani Acharya
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp