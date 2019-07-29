Chennai's police patrol team helps pregnant woman reach hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police patrol team helped a pregnant woman reach the ambulance and subsequently the hospital, during the wee hours of Sunday.

The above-mentioned event took place at around 2.30 am when the patrol team led by E Rajeswari, inspector of Secretariat Colony police station, saw 56-year old Shakuntala pacing about helplessly on the Barkka Road in Nammalwarpet. On enquiry, it came to light that the woman was waiting for an ambulance to transport her daughter, who had gone into labour.

“I called for an ambulance, but they could not find my house. So, I went to the road and was waiting for them for more than 10 minutes. All the while my daughter was crying in pain. I was worried and did not know how to help her. Just then, a patrol vehicle spotted me and I told them of my problem. Immediately, inspector Rajeshwari coordinated with the ambulance,”said Shakuntala, mother of Sheela.

“They took my daughter in their jeep and we reached the place where the ambulance was waiting. We rushed to the hospital and in about 45 minutes my daughter delivered a healthy baby girl,”added a relieved Shakuntala.

When Sheela began experiencing labour pain she was alone with her mother. Her husband who runs a photo studio in Arani was away.

Shakuntala thanked the police team for their timely help. The other members of the team were constable Selvaraj, who drove the vehicle and Rajasekar, a home guard.