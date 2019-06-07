Home Good News

In a possible first, parents donate body of their three-year-old girl

The girl lost her life in Jodhpur AIIMS on Thursday. Dr. Ashish Nayyar, co-professor at the AIIMS Anatomy Department, said this is probably the first case of the body donation at such a young age.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a country famously skittish about gifting organs and bodies, a motivating example has been set by the parents of a three-year-old girl who unfortunately lost her life to a congenital heart disease.

The little one lost her life in Jodhpur AIIMS on Thursday but her body was donated. Experts say that this is the first case of body donation at such a young age and that her parents have set an example for everyone.

Jyoti's father, Umaid Singh, is a Deputy Assistant Manager at the Jodhpur Roadways Depot . He said that he wanted to donate his daughter's organs but agreed to the body donation when he found this was not possible.

"My heart is happy that the life of my daughter is of use to the country. We always wanted to keep her alive. So, I talked to my wife Rajukunwar and we decided to donate her organs so that we could see her living in somebody else's body. Talking to the doctor, we came to know that in Jodhpur, there is no facility of organ donation. We were disappointed but decided to donate the body for the students of MBBS," he said.

Umaid Singh made every possible effort to save Jyoti. Apart from Jodhpur, he also took her to expert doctors in many cities but to no avail. He then decided to take her to Ahmedabad, where she had to undergo a surgery on June 28.

On June 3, when Jyoti's health deteriorated, they brought her to the Jodhpur AIIMS. Here the doctor told him that she had had a cardiac arrest. Since then, she was on the ventilator in the AIIMS ICU, where she breathed her last on Thursday morning.

Dr. Ashish Nayyar, co-professor at the AIIMS Anatomy Department, said this is probably the first case of the body donation at such a young age.

"Students get to examine an adult's body only. This will be useful for them. Students will be able to better understand the difference between the body of an adult and the body of children. Earlier, it was possible only with books and videos," he said.

