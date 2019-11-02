Home Good News

Bengaluru techie pedals across country to raise awareness about organ donation

Instead of taking highways, he opted to take longer routes so that he could visit as many villages, towns and cities to spread the word.

Published: 02nd November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

After quitting his job in January, Manjunath began preparing for cycle rides

After quitting his job in January, Manjunath began preparing for cycle rides.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaving a good salaried job in the IT sector was not an easy choice for 31-year-old Manjunath Nagraj, but then, he chose his passion over the profession and went on to become a cyclist who has pedalled across the country to spread awareness about organ donation.

Manjunath, who is based in Bengaluru, has cycled the length and breadth of the country, covering a distance of 7,000 km. Broken down in two phases; he first covered a distance of 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 40 days, and then a distance of 3,000 km from Ahmedabad to Guwahati in 20 days.

“Leaving a comfortable job was not an easy call. Two years ago I started exploring more about the organ donation situation in India, and found out that the ratio is very poor… there is just 1 donor for each lakh. Initially, I started visiting some small NGOs and did some charity work, but soon realised that the issue needs wider coverage,” he told this newspaper.

After quitting his job in January, Manjunath began preparing for cycle rides. Meanwhile, he had started covering distances of around 400 – 500 km from Bengaluru and trained how to survive in extreme weather conditions.

“When I started my journey it was raining heavily in South India. There were floods and ill-maintained roads. I met with a few minor accidents as well, but was prepared to face all sorts of adversities,” Manjunath mentioned.

Instead of taking highways, he opted to take longer routes so that he could visit as many villages, towns and cities to spread the word.

“My main purpose was to create awareness and for that, I knew I had to opt for such roads. Roads, that led to multiple towns and villages. It was a once in a lifetime journey for me. I chose a bicycle because I knew it would help me to connect with anyone, anywhere,” said Manjunath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
organ donation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp