Home Good News

Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign ambassador

The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission for spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Babita Tade, who won Rs 1 crore on quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', has been appointed as the Amravati district ambassador for the Election Commission's SVEEP programme ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, an official said.

The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a flagship programme of the Election Commission for spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in the country.

Tade, a resident of Anjangaon Surji village in Amravati, who works as a mid-day meal cook in a government school for a meagre sum, rose to fame after taking home Rs 1 crore while participating in the quiz game show on television last month.

She has now been chosen as the district ambassador to reach out to people and make them aware about the importance of voting, Amravati Zilla Parishad's chief executive officer Manisha Khatri told reporters here on Tuesday evening.

On the occasion, Tade said, "Everyone should gear up to vote, which is our national duty."

"I will try to connect to the masses, specially in villages, and urge them to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right," she said.

The district administration has taken up various initiatives to encourage first-time voters, handicapped people, senior citizens and women to exercise their franchise in the state polls, to be held on October 21, Khatri said.

The focus is on segments where low voter turnout was recorded last time, she said.

"Democracy has given us the right to choose the governing body for the country and the state and people should come out to vote," Khatri added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babita Tade Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls Election Comission
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp