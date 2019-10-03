Bihar girl donates Rs 11000 pocket money for rain-battered Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: Moved by the miseries of locals stranded for over a week in rain-battered Patna, this 11-year-old girl's donation of her saved pocket money for flood relief is winning hearts.

Shreya Siddhi, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar, donated Rs 11,000 on Thursday which she had saved in her piggy bank.

यह बेटी सिद्धि श्रेया है, इस छोटी बच्ची का दिल बहुत बड़ा है। पटना के जलजमाव पीड़ित की सेवा के लिए समस्तीपुर से चलकर पटना आयी है। अपना गुल्लक फोड़ 11000 रुपया दिया है।



बेटी सिद्धि तुम ने सिद्ध कर दिया कि सिर्फ श्रेय लूटने वाले पटना-दिल्ली के हुक्मरान तुम्हारे सामने बौने हैं!@ANI pic.twitter.com/FjJPIoXrB4 — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) October 3, 2019

Shreya who was with her father Rajiv Ranjan met Madhepur MP Pappu Yadav and handed over the amount. Yadav was distributing relief material among marooned locals.

Her act of kindness has moved many and has gone viral on social media.

Pappu Yadav said Shreya's donation has set an example worth emulating.