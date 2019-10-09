50-year-old Bengaluru mom gives shape to dreams, to participate in pageant in Greece

Home Good News

While 21-year-old Arjun Abhijit, a final year engineering student, is eager to see his career take off, he is at the moment far more excited to see his mother’s dream take shape.

Published: 09th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Harshala Shilotri

Harshala Shilotri (File Photo |EPS)

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

Harshala Shilotri is going to walk the ramp in the finale of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide season 9, that is scheduled to take place in Halkidiki, Greece, from October 10 to 20.

Shilotri, 50, was selected from around 25,000 contestants and is the oldest among the finalists. 

“Though my two sons, Arjun and Aaryan (17), are busy with their studies and projects, they are now more excited about my finale. They say it’s something special, and that not many children get to enjoy such moments in life,” Shilotri told CE.

The contest is open to all Indian married women across the world in the age group of 23-50 years.

“I filled the application with the help of my sons and husband. I hadn’t ever thought about taking part in an international-level beauty pageant,” she recalled.

“I have liked acting since childhood. This helped me in the contest. I don’t have stage fright, because I have done many stage performances at small functions,” she added. 

During the course of the pageant, Shilotri was part of many learning experiences.

“Grooming sessions were held by leading salon brands and stylists. We also attended sessions on being active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, which I once believed were a waste of time. I have got an opportunity to express my views and opinions to a large audience,” she said. 

Shilotri, a resident of Rajajinagar, also pointed out how many women aged over 40 believe that there is nothing else to do in life except taking care of the family.

“Why should we set an age limit to our aspirations? Many women in their 40s and 50s think that life is complete with what they are doing inside the house. Now, I feel happy to see that many women, including my fellow participants who are mostly aged between 23 and 35 years, see me as an inspiration to follow their dreams,” added Shilotri, a lawyer by training who now runs a furniture store in Kumara Park East with her husband.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp