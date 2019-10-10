Women bikers set off on a month-long trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: India is too vast to be explored and travel aficionados are embarking on several trips to enjoy the beauty of the nation. Kochi-based bikers Remya R Pillai and Sruthi R have set off on a month-long trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which they term as a ‘Tribute to Womanhood’. The duo flew to Delhi and on Tuesday started from the Kapashera border of New Delhi at 5.30 am on their bikes and reached Jammu on Wednesday.

Sruthi R (left) and Remya R Pillai

Remya is riding her Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, whereas Sruthi will be renting a Royal Enfield Bullet from Jammu. Both Remya and Sruthi are members of the Dauntless Royal Explorers Kerala, the first women Bullet club. “The trip was in the planning stage for a year. Initially, there were around 25 members. However, various factors, like the Manali floods and the revoking of Article 370 in Kashmir, led to the withdrawal of many. Finally, 25 became two,” says Remya.

Both of them have already gone on several trips. “I share a good vibe with Sruthi. We have made sudden plans and travelled to places like Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. Too much of planning is not good for a trip. So we decided to give it a try,” says Remya.

About the theme of the trip, Remya says, “There was no theme at first, but there were many lady riders who helped us. So this trip is dedicated to them.” Soon after reaching Jammu and Kashmir, they will be going to Khardung La, the highest motorable pass in the world. They plan to reach Delhi by Manali, provided the Rohtang Pass isn’t closed. From Delhi, they will travel to Jaipur, Udaipur, Gujarat, Mumbai, Belgaum, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari.

Sruthi became a bike enthusiast after joining the group last year. Remya used to ride bikes from her college days. “It was my uncle who taught me to ride a bike. My father was always scared as I rode at high speeds. I bought the Thunderbird after getting a job,” adds Remya.

She says visiting new places excites them the most. “Both of us are travel freaks. There were many messages which stated that we won’t be able to touch Khardung La. So, reaching there will be our initial target. The discouragement continues, but we are determined to finish the trip.” They won’t be riding after 6.30 pm every day. Remya is hopeful of reaching Kochi by October 26. She says both their families are supporting them. “We can achieve anything if we are determined. Don’t rely on others as they talk from their limitations. Explore the world on your own, feel and experience it. If we can do it, any woman can do it. You can warn someone about the dangers of travelling, but never discourage them.”

In May 2018, they travelled from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari in a day covering around 750 km to raise awareness on child abuse. Remya works in the HR department of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, while Sruthi is an employee of Watheen House Of Dry Fruits, Kochi.