Brain-dead student in Tamil Nadu gives new lease of life to nine

As the student did not respond to any treatment, he was declared brain-dead on October 10, after which, his parents - Balasubramani and Supriya - came forward to donate his organs.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A teenage college student gave a new lease of life to nine people as his vital organs were transplanted on them in a hospital here on Friday.

The 18-year-old doing his first year B Ramkumar had met with a motorcycle accident on October 8 and was taken to the government hospital here, given first aid and was taken to the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) for specialised treatment.

As he did not respond to the treatment, the student was declared brain-dead on October 10 and his parents Balasubramani and Supriya came forward to donate his organs, a KMCH press release said.

Accordingly, the surgeons harvested the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, skin and bone of Ramkumar.

While the liver and a kidney were transplanted at KMCH, the other kidney, eyes, skin and bone were sent to private Hospitals here, with the heart & lungs sent to another private hospital in Chennai, it said.

The family felt proud that his organs gave new lease of lives to nine needy people the release said.

