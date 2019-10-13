Jodhpur boy spends 12-year savings to gift refrigerator for mother's birthday

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: A 17-year-old college student in Jodhpur took out all his savings from the piggy bank he had been saving for 12 years to gift a refrigerator to his mother.

Bagging the coins in a 35 kg sack, he fulfilled his mother's wishes. Moreover, when he fell short of Rs 2,000, the showroom owner upon being impressed by his dedication, gave a discount.

Ram Singh, a resident of Saharan Nagar, saw an advertisement for a fridge in the newspaper on his mother's birthday, which prompted him to call the showroom. He said that it was his mother, Pappudevi's birthday and he wanted to purchase the fridge but could only pay in coins. Initially, the showroom owner, Harikishan Khatri, didn't believe him but later got convinced and agreed to take the money in coins.

"Our old refrigerator had gone bad and my mother used to talk about buying a new refrigerator. I decided to help out by using all my collected coins over the years to buy a new fridge. The showroom owner also help me out and said if my thinking is good he will also help me out. Thus, I went to the showroom with my coins," said Ram Singh.

Ram Singh was fond of depositing money in his 'gullak' (piggy bank) since childhood. If the piggy bank became full, he would take out the notes and give it to his mother but always keep the coins. In about 12 years, he collected coins worth Rs 13,500. With these 35 kg coins in a sack, he reached the electronics shop in Shiv Shakti Nagar to get the fridge.

These coins included one, two, five and ten coins, showroom operator counted the cash, but it was RS 2,000 short of the required amount. Keeping in mind the feelings of the teenager Harikishan not only gave a discount of Rs 2,000 but also gave a gift to Ram Singh.

"I had kept these coins in an earthen pot at home. I divide the coins in different packets and then put all of them in a sack. When I counted the coins it took me 4 hours. But the shop owner only counted the 5 and 10 Rupees coins. He told me that he believes in my sincerity towards my mom and didn't count the rest of the coins," added Ram Singh.

Ram Singh's mother a traditional Rajasthan woman, said, "I am very happy that my son has given me such a memorable gift. I am proud that my son thought about my wishes. May God give such children to everyone".