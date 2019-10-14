Home Good News

India's first visually challenged IAS officer takes charge as Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector

The officials at the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate were excited to welcome Pranjal who made it to the position despite losing her vision in childhood itself.

Published: 14th October 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

District collector K Gopalakrishnan welcoming the newly appointed sub-collector Pranjal Patil. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pranjal Patil, the country's first visually-challenged IAS officer and former assistant collector of Ernakulam took charge as the sub-collector of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Pranjal who hails from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra is the first visually challenged woman IAS officer to be appointed in the Kerala cadre. She was accompanied by Anu Kumari, the assistant collector as she went to the district collector K Gopalakrishnan's chamber to take charge as the sub-collector. 

Sam Cletus, deputy collector (Land acquisition) signed the Report of Transfer of Charge (RTC) and handed over the charge to Pranjal, the newly appointed sub-collector.

Pranjal said that she was extremely glad and proud to take charge as the sub-collector and also expressed her desire to work for the welfare of the people. The officials at the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate were excited to welcome Pranjal who made it to the position despite losing her vision in childhood itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pranjal Patil IAS officer Blind IAS officer
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp