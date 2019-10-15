Home Good News

Meet M Baskar, an organic farmer who cultivates 111 varieties of traditional paddy

The farmer Baskar said his objective was to increase the popularity of organically cultivated traditional paddy varieties among Karaikal farmers.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Paddy cultivation

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: M Baskar (43), an organic farmer from Melakasakudi in Karaikal district, is cultivating 111 varieties of traditional paddy on 15 acres.

Baskar said, “I have travelled to places like Thanjavur, Vriddachalam Puducherry, Cuddalore and Thiruthuraippondi and bought traditional paddy seeds from farmers. I have nursed 113 of them and am now going to transplant 111 of them on my 15 acres. My objective is to increase the popularity of organically cultivated traditional paddy varieties among Karaikal farmers.”

Traditional paddy varieties Baskar is planning to transplant include Kaatuponni, Manjalponni, Kandasaali, Kaivarai Samba, Vaadan Samba, Vaalan Samba and Vaasanai Seeraga Samba.

“All my nursed crops except two have come up well in the nursery stage. I am expecting a good harvest after transplanting them. The main challenge I am facing is irrigation although most of the traditional seeds I cultivate are drought-resistant,” said Baskar, who is transplanting in a year which has seen more
farmers migrate to direct sowing due to lack of water.

Baskar has also leased another 15 acres and cultivated a few traditional paddy seeds like Karuppi Kavuni, Kaatu Yaanam, Thooya Malli and Thanga Samba using the direct sowing method. A B.Com graduate from Annamalai University, he is married with two children. He resides in Melakasakudi of Nedungadu commune and cultivates in Varichikudi of Kottucherry commune. He has been into agriculture for the past 24 years and been an organic farmer for the past 12 years.

Baskar thanked the district administration for encouraging him and his idea of popularising traditional varieties of paddy. The district administration is conducting awareness programmes this week and is trying to take his ideas forward.

The agriculture department in Karaikal is planning to highlight Baskar as an example and create an inclusive group of organic farmers called ‘Organic Karaikal’.

Additional Director (in charge), Agriculture department, Karaikal, J Senthil Kumar, said, “The main concern for those cultivating traditional paddy varieties is finding a market after harvest. We need to do ‘market tapping’ and identify the demand for traditional paddy varieties. We would also encourage farmers to produce and market value-added products out of traditional paddy, like rice instead of directly marketing paddy.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
organic farmer organic farming paddy varieties traditional paddy agriculture in Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp