Uber partners DocsApp to offer healthcare benefits for driver, delivery partners

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator Uber on Tuesday partnered DocsApp to avail free medical consultations, subsidised prescription medicines along with lab tests for its driver and delivery partners across Uber rides and Uber Eats platforms.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with DocsApp which aims to enhance the quality of life of our driver-partners, and their families, by providing them with increased access to medical consultations. Backed with this partnership, we believe our driver-partners will be better equipped to deliver their best when driving on our platform," Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), India SA Uber said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the driver and delivery partners will be able to get medical assistance at a nominal cost for themselves and up to 5 family members.

Through this partnership, they can get access to free unlimited consultations from doctors on call, along with up to 20 per cent discount on medicines and up to 40 per cent discount on lab tests anywhere in India.

Over 50,000 Uber India driver-partners have already registered on the online doctor consultation platform.

Additionally, the drivers will be sent a pre-recorded message to help them avail the services, and they will have a separate customer support number for this.