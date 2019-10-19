Home Good News

Artificial Intelligence to improve tea quality and health of workers in Assam

The drones will spray fertilisers and pesticides on the plants from 6-8 feet above the ground.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

The drones that will be used for spraying fertilizers.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Karnataka-born NRI’s company will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of tea and the health of tea workers in tea-rich Assam.

BR Shetty, the founder of a number of companies based in the United Arab Emirates who recently acquired world’s first tea company “Assam Company India Limited” (ACIL), said his BRS Ventures would use robotic drones for a pilot project in Assam.

The drones will spray fertilisers and pesticides on the plants from 6-8 feet above the ground. Currently, this is done manually and as such, the workers run the risk of falling prey to tuberculosis (TB) and respiratory diseases.

“A lot of tea workers suffer from TB, cancer etc as they spray the fertilisers and pesticides. We are hopeful that by using drones, we will be able to keep them away from the diseases,” Shetty said at a programme on the sidelines of a workshop of BRS Ventures at Maijan Tea Estate in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

There is a concern about the chemical residues polluting air as fertilisers and pesticides would be sprayed from a height. However, Shetty allayed the fear saying there would be precision spraying.

According to the Plantation Labour Act, the workers, engaged in spraying fertilisers and pesticides, should be provided with “protective gears” which include gloves, masks and goggles but few tea estates adhere to the guidelines. Tea workers’ unions alleged that TB and respiratory diseases were very common among tea workers and they killed many workers over the years.

The BRS Ventures will use two kinds of robotic drones. Their application is expected to reduce the wastage of fertilisers and improve the quality of tea. One set of drones will scientifically analyse the health of plants, soil conditions and other natural factors while the other will spray fertilisers and target pests.

The company also has plans to implant molecular markers in leaves to develop traits for mass production.

“We have the technology to implant molecular or genetic markers in plants but tea is a new area for us,” said Avital Tractitman, an executive of Israeli SMX, who is attending the seven-day workshop.

The markers help manage a plant’s genes by augmenting resistance to pests and improving the quality and quantity of production.

Shetty, who was born in Udupi, assured that the use of technology would not lead to retrenchment.

“None of our 26,000 farmers will lose his or her job. We will engage them in different areas,” he said.

He used the phrase, “We are here to cooperate” several times in his speech and preferred to call the employees farmers to workers.

For technological assistance, the BRS Ventures has tied up with several companies from the US, Australia, Scotland, Israel etc.

“We worked on similar projects in Asia and the use of AI improved the quality of lives of the workers and increased production,” Nataraj Balasubramanian of the US-based Smart Farms said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence Tea workers Assam tea
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp