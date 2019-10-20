Home Good News

This ‘school on bus’ in Arunachal makes learning fun

The bus was painted with learning themes such as putting pictures of directions at that particular place, political map of India, national animal, parts of body.

Published: 20th October 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

school on bus

The school-on-bus in Arunachal

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A district magistrate (DM) in Arunachal Pradesh has come up with a unique idea of “school on bus.”

It has not only infused an element of fun but also solved space crunch in a government-run school in eastern Arunachal’s Lohit district. The classroom is in an old and abandoned bus and it has tables, chairs and stationeries.

The DM, Prince Dhawan, said he had hit upon the idea during a visit to a school where the children were taught in combined classes. He said another worrying factor was low attendance in the schools due to various reasons with one being the mundane and dull school environment.

“We thought that the multiple condemned buses lying defunct and rotting with the departments could be used for the purpose. We believed it would not only solve the problem of classroom on temporary basis but also infuse an element of fun and interactive learning in the school,” Dhawan told this newspaper.

But to make it a fun classroom, Dhawan said, some renovation was required and as such, the bus was painted with learning themes such as putting pictures of directions at that particular place, political map of India, national animal, parts of body and a route to reach the school from the district headquarters.

He said the initiative was part of a pilot project for which a school, GPS Thowang, was identified in a remote part of Wakro circle.

“The school was functioning as an island of excellence with a highly-motivated teacher-in-charge Ajitso Ama who was working hard without electricity and telephone connection. To motivate him and provide the school with an instant respite, the bus was placed at this school and later, the teacher and some volunteers painted it as well as the school building,” Dhawan said.

He said soon the children started staying in the school even after school hours and attendance improved to an extent that even children from nearby villages were migrating to this school.

“The children have taken a pledge to perform better to get more such buses in the future. They are elated as they got something which fused fun with learning in an innovative way,” the DM said.

He said the district administration would soon introduce more such schools in other areas to promote fun learning and improve the rate of attendance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh school on bus Lohit district Prince Dhawan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp