Biryani magic! Hyderabad declared 'creative' city in gastronomy category by UNESCO

Hyderabad is one of the two cities from India, among the total 66 smart cities selected by the UNESCO across the globe.

Published: 31st October 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image of biryani used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city of Hyderabad has been adjudged as 'Creative City' in gastronomy category by the UNESCO on the occasion of World Cities Day on Thursday.

Hyderabad is one of the two cities from India, among the total 66 smart cities selected by the UNESCO across the globe. The other city from India, Mumbai has been selected as a smart city in the film category.

Municipal administration and industries minister KT Rama Rao expressed happiness over Hyderabad's ranking.  "It is a great effort by principal secretary municipal administration Arvind Kumar and his
team," Rama Rao said.

It may be mentioned here that Hyderabad has a number of starred restaurants and known for the delicious "Hyderabad Biryani". The city of pearls is also famous for its rich food culture and heritage.

