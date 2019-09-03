Home Good News

Noida cops raise money for paralysed man's medicine who lost bag during travel

Seeing his plight, around 50 police personnel on duty including those who were leaving after completing their night shift voluntarily raised Rs 3,880 and handed over to the man.

Published: 03rd September 2019 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Around 50 Noida police personnel voluntarily raised Rs 3,880 for the man. (Photo | Twitter @noidapolice)

By PTI

NOIDA: An elderly man who lost the cash to buy his medicines on a bus got help from unexpected quarters on Tuesday: the staff at a local police station chipped in to make up for the loss.

The senior citizen, suffering from paralysis, had arrived in Greater Noida from Farukkhabad in the morning and was on his way to Dadri to consult a doctor and buy medicines.

He got down at at Pari Chowk and soon realised that he had forgotten his bag on the bus and was spotted by a police team from Knowledge Park Police Station, an officer said.

"Realising that he had missed his bag which contained money and clothes among some other essentials, he panicked. A police team brought him to the police station around 9 am," SHO, Knowledge Park, Arvind Pathak said.

"The man was worried and unable to recall details. He told us that he is from Farrukhabad and that he has lost his bag in the bus," he added.

Seeing his plight, around 50 police personnel on duty including those who were leaving after completing their night shift voluntarily raised Rs 3,880 and gave it the man, he said.

"We tried to calm him down at the police station and offered him breakfast... He left for Dadri after around an hour," the SHO said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Police paralysis
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp