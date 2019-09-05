Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 74-year-old woman has delivered twin girls through IVF in a private nursing home in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The woman and the twins are both doing fine, doctors at the hospital said.

The woman, Mangayamma, was married to Y Raja Rao of East Godavari district on March 22, 1962, but the couple were childless till now.

Though they considered opting for In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) to have a child, Mangayamma could only gather courage after a woman in her neighbourhood delivered a child at the age of 55 through IVF.

Mangayamma approached Dr. S Umasankar of Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur, who specialises in IVF. He felt the elderly woman could undergo IVF as she was not suffering from diabetes or blood pressure.

Dr Umashankar said the IVF was successful in the first cycle itself. Since then 10 teams of doctors have been constantly monitoring Mangayamma's health.

Finally, on Thursday morning, a cesarean operation was performed under the supervision of four experts and Mangayamma gave birth to twins setting the record of becoming a mother at the age of 74.

"Both the mother and the twins are doing well and have been placed under observation for some time in ICU. The twins' weigh 1.8 kg each at birth," Umasankar said.

He said all the doctors in his team are very happy, and dedicated the success to his teachers.

The video story:

Before Mangayamma, Daljindar Kaur of Rajasthan held the record of having given birth to a baby boy at the age of 72 years in April 2016.

When the mediapersons went to congratulate the new mother, she expressed her happiness at having given birth to twin girls and said she and her family will take care of them with much love and care.

Her husband Raja Rao too said he was extremely happy to have finally become a father.