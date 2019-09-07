Home Good News

Army Medical Corps bike expedition team creates record of crossing 8 mountain passes

​Indian Army’s Medical Corps Motorbike Expedition team has achieved the feat of crossing eight high mountain passes, all above 5000 meters, in seven days. | EPS

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army’s Medical Corps Motorbike Expedition team has achieved the feat of crossing eight high mountain passes, all above 5000 meters, in seven days.

Informing of the achievement Indian Army in its official release said, “The team rode for 1505 km and scaled eight of the world’s highest passes across the strenuous and treacherous terrain of Ladakh region, a feat which has not been achieved before in a single expedition.” The team was flagged in at Leh on Saturday after the accomplishment.

The team rode through eight of the world’s highest passes over the next five days - namely, Khardung La (5359m/ 17582 ft), Saser La (5411m/ 17753ft), Wari La (5312m/ 17428ft), Chang La (5360m/ 17586ft), Marsimek La (5582m/ 18314ft), Kaksang La (5438m/ 17841ft), Photi La (5524m/ 18124ft) and Taglang La (5328m/ 17480ft) in that order. The team during the course of expedition traversed through three mountain ranges of Karakoram, Kailash and Ladakh ranges. They also paid their tribute to the gallant martyrs of Indian Army by visiting Siachen Base Camp.

The Team Leader of eight-member AMC expedition was Col Rajesh W Adhau a mountaineer and Kargil War veteran. Col Saurabh Bhardwaj was Deputy Team Leader.

“AMC Motorcycle Expedition” was flagged off by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC Fire & Fury Corps on 31 Aug 2019, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War as well as the “55th AMC Biennial Conference”, honoring the real heroes of the Indian Army.

Army Medical Corps, since its inception, has been taking part in operations and providing medical support to our valiant soldiers deployed in arduous terrain, be it the world’s highest battlefield in Siachen Glacier, the harsh deserts of Rajasthan or the dense and most inhospitable jungles of North-East. The Medical Officers as well as Medical Assistants from the Corps have actively participated in various expeditions within the country as well as overseas, including in United Nation Peacekeeping Operations and have excelled in their role as life saviors during the various calamities. The motto of the Corps is “We Lead..We Treat..We Care..We Dare..”.

Indian Army Motorbike Expedition Army Medical Corps
