Bengaluru man cycles across India to spread peace message

Born in Hassan Karnataka, Gowda pursued his education till grade 10 at a government school in the district.

Nagaraj Gowda

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when tensions among countries have been running high, spreading a message for a cause has often been perceived as an effort to communicate change. Nagaraj Gowda (48) is cycling across the country with a peace message.

Gowda’s tour began on December 2017 in Mumbai. The country wide tour would see him cover Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He will spend time in each region interacting with locals to spread the word.

Currently in Bengaluru, Gowda aims to cycle through Karnataka as part of his Cycle Yatra before venturing further south. “There are sponsors in my case. Ashrams and temples have been my source of food and lodging and locals have contributed too,” he said.

Born in Hassan Karnataka, Gowda pursued his education till grade 10 at a government school in the district. In 2008, he moved to New Delhi to pursue his photography and to make ends meet. In 2017, he moved to Mumbai looking for new opportunities.

Strutting about on his cycle with a signboard which carries a message of world peace and environmental preservation, Gowda hopes his efforts deliver a much-needed change.

“The state of development in the country has improved, even villages have the most basic technology now. International disputes in today’s time will only bring disruption. My aim is to communicate with people at the grassroot level because that’s where the impact is required,”says Gowda.

The Cycle Yatra will see him venture into Kerala and Tamil Nadu before he concludes the country wide tour.

