Ganesh Chaturthi or Muharram, Hindus and Muslims in this village observe it together

Both Hindus and Muslims are equal in terms of population, and people from both communities observe the two days with equal devotion.

Published: 07th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 03:03 PM

People of different faiths pray together during Ganesh Chaturthi in Bidnal | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Bidnal, a village on the outskirts of Hubballi, is known for communal harmony, with people from the Hindu and Muslim communities getting together on the occasion of both Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram for the past 35 years.

The village has no separate committee for both days, as the Shri Ganjanana and the Moharram Utsav Samiti take care of every aspect. Both communities are equal in terms of population, and people from both communities observe the two days with equal devotion.

Basavaraj Mugad, a resident, told TNIE that for the past 35 years, they have been installing idols of Lord Ganesha and praying during Muharram in the same pandal erected in the centre of the village.

“In 1982, 1983 and 1984 both Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram fell in the same month. It repeated again in 2018 and this year. Every year, both communities hold events in a grand manner. Muslim women also come to pray and perform ‘arti.’ This time, the immersion of the idols also falls on the same day,” he added.

Dhaval Sab Nadaf, a community leader, said, “There is no difference between a Hindu and a Muslim. Everyone lives here like brothers and sisters, not only during the time of festivals. During other functions as well the two communities join hands. That is the beauty of this village.”

