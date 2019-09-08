Home Good News

Internet cafe on wheels! Khammam man brings photocopier to district’s nooks

Called ‘E-Net’, the truck has a small computer, a photocopy machine, a printer, apart from an internet connection. He now travels across Khammam district, charging Rs 2 per print and photocopies.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The mobile internet van developed by Khammam resident Aleesh Babu | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A while ago, when Khammam resident Aleesh Babu was headed for a job interview that he was shortlisted for, he was faced with an everyday crisis, which although minor, proved to be a turning point in his life. Aleesh was in need of a photocopy of one of his original documents, but once he reached the venue, he was not able to find a shop in time. Even after he did, he was told that there was no power at the shop. Consequently, he lost the job.

It was then that 30-year-old Aleesh decided that no one else should have to face what he did and came up with the idea of developing a mobile internet centre that runs on an inverter. His idea struck a chord with bank officials, who granted him a loan to fund his innovation.

In a short time, with an investment of Rs 6.5 lakh, the M.Tech graduate modified a small truck into a cyber cafe on wheels. Called ‘E-Net’, the truck has a small computer, a photocopy machine, a printer, apart from an internet connection. He now travels across Khammam district, charging Rs 2 per print and photocopies.

“I scan newspapers every day, and zero in on the location and time of job advertisements or interview opportunities on that day in the district. Based on what is available, I set my course to that place for the day,” Aleesh told Express. One can book travel tickets, transfer money, get printouts of their documents, get their phones recharged and so on, at the mobile internet cafe.  

Aleesh earns Rs 30,000 per month. However, a major portion of his earnings is used up for paying his loan EMI and buying diesel for the truck. “I someday hope to have one such mobile internet centre in every district,” he added.

