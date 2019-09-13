Home Good News

Odisha doctor appointed as medical officer for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak is the first Indian doctor to be named as medical officer of FIH for hockey discipline for the summer Olympics Games to be held from July 25 to August 7, 2020.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Nayak is now on deputation with Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital as a specialist (Sports Medicine). | Express Photo Services

Dr. Nayak is now on deputation with Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital as a specialist (Sports Medicine). | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Before the commencement of the Olympic Games at Tokyo next year, an Odia has brought cheers for the State. Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak has been appointed as medical
officer by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

A native of Bhubaneswar, Dr Nayak is the first Indian doctor to be named as medical officer of FIH for hockey discipline for the summer Olympics Games to be held from July 25 to August 7, 2020.

Earlier, he had served as medical officer for the prestigious Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar last year.

An expert in Sports Traumatology and Sports and Exercise Physiology, he is now on deputation with Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital as a specialist (Sports Medicine). He is mandated to look after the sports and training related injuries and performance enhancement of elite athletes of the country.

Dr Nayak has been extensively trained in Sports Traumatology and Exercise Physiology from National Institute of Sports Medicine at Havana, Cuba and National Sports Centre at Madrid, Spain. He had joined the Army Medical Corps of Indian Army in 1995 and worked in the Army Sports Institute, Pune for six years and later worked with elite athletes of the country.

"I am extremely honoured that FIH recognised my work at the Hockey World Cup last year and selected as a medical officer for the prestigious Olympic Games. It is a huge responsibility and I am confident of doing justice. I look forward to work with elite athletes from around the globe," he said.

Dr Nayak's first international stint as the team doctor started in 2007 when he took up the role with Indian Youth Boxing Team for a span of two years. He has been working with the Indian National Hockey Team since 2009 having accompanied the team to events like Sultan Azlan Shah Shah Cup in 2009 and 2010, Commonwealth Games 2010, Asian Games 2010, Men's Hockey World Cup New Delhi 2010 and Asian Champions Trophy, Doha Qatar in 2012.

He was the team doctor for the London Olympic Games 2012 when India had won maximum of six medals. He was also the chief team physician of the Indian contingent for Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where India won a maximum of four medals.

President of Hockey India Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad congratulated Dr Nayak. "We are immensely proud that a medical expert from India will be at the Olympic Games. His contribution in the field of sports injury prevention and rehabilitation is unparalleled. I wish him the very best on behalf of Hockey India," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp