Wheelchair-bound Tamil Nadu fencer with iron will wins gold in national championship

CHENNAI: Armed with a thin sword, Deepika Rani R, a wheelchair user, swooshes towards the opponent and wins the round. The 20-something is practising fencing at her home. Introduced to fencing only last year, Deepika gathered all her inner might to participate in the championship this year. Training, iron will and confidence kept her goal in good company.

Difficulties with movement and lack of finances to procure a fencing kit did not deter her from winning gold and silver at the 12th Wheelchair Fencing National Championships in Chennai earlier in August. Her patience and success paid off when on September 4, DMK president MK Stalin gave wings to her dreams by rewarding her Rs 1,30,000, as a token of encouragement.

A commerce graduate, Deepika says, “I was affected by polio when I was three months old. Though I started having sensation in my hands and legs after visiting many doctors and exercising daily, I still couldn’t walk. But, this disability didn’t stop me from doing what I love. I completed BCom this year from KGISL College of Arts and Science.”

A resident of Urumandampalayam near GN Mills, Deepika was introduced to the sport by one of her relatives, Mohan Kumar, and college coach Albert Premkumar.

“Mohan is also a person with disability (PwD). He plays sitting volleyball. Seeing Mohan play volleyball with his team inspired me to choose a para-sport and practice daily. I have heard about wheelchair cricket, basketball etc. But fencing was new to me. Seeing my stability, I was introduced to fencing by my college coach Albert Premkumar,” she says.

On his advice, Deepika watched many fencing videos and developed a passion for the sport. At that time, Albert was working as a physical director in KCT, Coimbatore and she practised there regularly for two hours a day in the evening. Inspired in mind and heart, Deepika decided to compete at the national level. Mohan registered Deepika’s name in the 12th Wheelchair National Fencing Championship held in Chennai in August.

“The championship was my first match and I played with a Chennai fencing team with four wheelchair fencers. I don’t have a sports kit. They shared their kit with me and helped me during the selection,” she says. There are three categories of fencing — sabre, foil and epee — and each has its armour. In sabre, each team member should get five points each to win and Deepika scored five points against a competitor from Odisha and the team won gold. Similarly, in foil category, she scored four points competing with a player from Haryana and won a silver medal.

“The match was an eye-opener for me because I started believing in myself. But, I needed a kit to practice independently.

I appealed to the district collector requesting to sponsor the kit. And he replied positively,” she says. Meanwhile, a DMK party cadre visited Urumandampalayam for a meeting and noticed banners congratulating Deepika. He met her, learned about her kit requirements and spoke to the president of the party. Soon after this, Stalin met Deepika and arranged for funds.

“Fencing needs concentration, presence of mind and target sense. Getting a kit will boost my performance and I will win a medal for the country someday,” she says. Deepika’s story is an inspiration for PwDs and able-bodied individuals alike. Her perseverance reminds us of Muhammad Ali, the Greatest Boxer, who said, “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it — then I can achieve it.”.