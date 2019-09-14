Home Good News

Wheelchair-bound Tamil Nadu fencer with iron will wins gold in national championship

Armed with a thin sword, Deepika Rani R, a wheelchair user, swooshes towards the opponent and wins the round.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Rani R

Deepika Rani R. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Armed with a thin sword, Deepika Rani R, a wheelchair user, swooshes towards the opponent and wins the round. The 20-something is practising fencing at her home. Introduced to fencing only last year, Deepika gathered all her inner might to participate in the championship this year. Training, iron will and confidence kept her goal in good company.

Difficulties with movement and lack of finances to procure a fencing kit did not deter her from winning gold and silver at the 12th Wheelchair Fencing National Championships in Chennai earlier in August. Her patience and success paid off when on September 4, DMK president MK Stalin gave wings to her dreams by rewarding her Rs 1,30,000, as a token of encouragement.

A commerce graduate, Deepika says, “I was affected by polio when I was three months old. Though I started having sensation in my hands and legs after visiting many doctors and exercising daily, I still couldn’t walk. But, this disability didn’t stop me from doing what I love. I completed BCom this year from KGISL College of Arts and Science.”

A resident of Urumandampalayam near GN Mills, Deepika was introduced to the sport by one of her relatives, Mohan Kumar, and college coach Albert Premkumar.

“Mohan is also a person with disability (PwD). He plays sitting volleyball. Seeing Mohan play volleyball with his team inspired me to choose a para-sport and practice daily. I have heard about wheelchair cricket, basketball etc. But fencing was new to me. Seeing my stability, I was introduced to fencing by my college coach Albert Premkumar,” she says.

On his advice, Deepika watched many fencing videos and developed a passion for the sport. At that time, Albert was working as a physical director in KCT, Coimbatore and she practised there regularly for two hours a day in the evening. Inspired in mind and heart, Deepika decided to compete at the national level. Mohan registered Deepika’s name in the 12th Wheelchair National Fencing Championship held in Chennai in August.

“The championship was my first match and I played with a Chennai fencing team with four wheelchair fencers. I don’t have a sports kit. They shared their kit with me and helped me during the selection,” she says. There are three categories of fencing — sabre, foil and epee — and each has its armour. In sabre, each team member should get five points each to win and Deepika scored five points against a competitor from Odisha and the team won gold. Similarly, in foil category, she scored four points competing with a player from Haryana and won a silver medal.

“The match was an eye-opener for me because I started believing in myself. But, I needed a kit to practice independently.

I appealed to the district collector requesting to sponsor the kit. And he replied positively,” she says. Meanwhile, a DMK party cadre visited Urumandampalayam for a meeting and noticed banners congratulating Deepika. He met her, learned about her kit requirements and spoke to the president of the party. Soon after this, Stalin met Deepika and arranged for funds.

“Fencing needs concentration, presence of mind and target sense. Getting a kit will boost my performance and I will win a medal for the country someday,” she says. Deepika’s story is an inspiration for PwDs and able-bodied individuals alike. Her perseverance reminds us of Muhammad Ali, the Greatest Boxer, who said, “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it — then I can achieve it.”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fencing Deepika Rani Wheelchair Fencing Wheelchair Fencing National Championships
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp