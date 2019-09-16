Home Good News

IAF officer Anjali Singh becomes India's first woman defence attache at overseas mission

Wing Commander Singh has been posted at India’s embassy in Moscow and she took charge as deputy air attaché last Monday.  

Published: 16th September 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Anjali Singh

Wing Commander Anjali Singh (Photo | Twitter/@IndEmbMoscow)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has taken the lead towards gender equality yet again, with Wing Commander Anjali Singh becoming the nation’s first woman defence attaché at an Indian mission abroad.

So far all defence attachés, whether from the Army, Air Force or Navy, have only been male officers.

Wing Commander Singh has been posted at India’s embassy in Moscow and she took charge as deputy air attaché last Monday.  

“Wing Commander Anjali Singh of the aeronautical engineering branch has been approved as deputy air attaché,” a defence source confirmed. She is expected to present her credentials in the next 10 days.

With her appointment, yet another area in the male-dominated defence services has opened up for women. The IAF has often led by example, becoming the first military service to open its fighting arm to women when it selected three female officers to become fighter pilots.

The Navy has also started the process of identifying women officers for appointments in Indian missions abroad.

“The Navy has identified positions where women officers can be posted and the shortlisting is in progress,” two Navy sources confirmed.

As for the Army, the appointment of women attachés is expected to take time. This is because most of the positions are Colonel-rank and above and women officers are only now beginning to become Colonels. 

“It will take some time before a woman Army officer is posted as an Army attaché. They have to complete their command tenure before becoming eligible,” a senior officer said.  

The process of appointing women defence attachés was started by Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she was defence minister. 

Attachés play a crucial role in the country’s military diplomacy. There are 95 countries where India has defence attachés, including deputies.

At some embassies, there are officers from all three services. They assist in defence cooperation, training, procurement and security among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force Wing Commander Anjali Singh woman defence attache
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp