Home Good News

Super 30 founder, noted mathematician Anand Kumar felicitated in US

Speaking at the event, Anand exhorted the strong Indian community living in the USA and across the world to help education become the strongest weapon to fight all the problems of the world.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar (Photo | Facebook, Anand Kumar)

By PTI

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar has been felicitated in the US with a prestigious teaching award in recognition of his contributions towards imparting education to the needy students.

The Education Excellence Award 2019 was presented to Kumar by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE) at a function on the occasion of the organisation's 25th anniversary gala in San Jose, California over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Anand exhorted the strong Indian community living in the USA and across the world to help education become the strongest weapon to fight all the problems of the world.

"Making quality education accessible to the masses will make a huge difference to the world by solving the core issues of poverty, unemployment, population explosion, environmental degradation and a lot more," he said.

"Indians have been doing wonders in different fields across the globe, including the USA, and it would be immensely satisfying for them to give something back to their society.

There can be no gift more precious than education," Anand said at a packed auditorium while receiving applause from a gathering comprising eminent personalities.

Anand has been running a highly innovative Super 30 programme for the last 18 years to mentor 30 students free off cost through year-long residential coaching for India's premier IIT-JEE.

The success rate has been phenomenal, with students from underprivileged sections witnessing a generational change by entering the premiere institutions.

Anand said an educated world would be a much better place due to greater understanding and compassion.

"Today, the void is getting bigger, which only education can bridge. Give anyone the right opportunity and he or she will excel. It is ultimately the opportunity that matters," he added.

Anand, who was recently in news for the success of the biopic on his life starring Hrithik Roshan, thanked the FFE for providing scholarships to needy students and lighting the flame of education among the needy.

He said the power of education was immense to bring about generational change for the deprived lot, which would ultimately add speed to the nation's growth story.

"Through my small endeavour of Super 30, I have experienced how the smile of success on the face one first generational learner brings cheers not only for the entire family, but triggers hope for the entire community.

This is what the world needs and your efforts will trigger hope for millions," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Kumar Super 30 founder Super 30 Education Excellence Award 2019
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp