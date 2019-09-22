Gurugram-based start-up empowers women from low income families

Nikita Sharma By

Dharmshila, a mother of three from Mullahera, at 45, is confidently leading a team of 12-15 women, thereby contributing to her family’s income. Like Dharmshila, many women from low income families are being empowered by Gurugram-based start-up Rnaux Global – a manufacturer of water and gel-based cleaning solutions for gadgets, eye wear, seats and shoe odour removers.

“Not only have we built an emotional relationship with our team, we also help them financially. Be it for education or a marriage in the family. As a result, they consider the company’s work as their personal work, informs Rnaux Global MD, Deepak Saini. “Women are more efficient and hardworking. I believe, in every organisation, the ratio of women and men should be 60:40.”

A normal day at Rnaux begins with fusing chemicals and water in planetary mixers. “The mixture is put into metallic fillers, from where the bottles are filled. While the bottles move on the conveyor belt, team members fix the sprayers, caps, and labels,” expertly informs Dharmshila, who has been with Rnaux Global since its inception in 2016. Bottles are then put into lamination machines and packaged into cartons for offline and online delivery. Apart from housewives, even students work for them.

Asha Sharma, 23, an arts graduate from Dundahera, who joined the company for two months ago, handles the orders placed from websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. “On reaching home, I give tuitions to Class 2-8 students from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm. I want to study further, but for now I need money to provide for my mother and sister.”

Dundahera-based Krishna Gorh (Zeenat Hussain before marriage) has been working here for five months. “I always wanted to work but was never encouraged. But I managed to persuade my husband. I believe every woman should work,” she says. Another employee from Dundahera Nisha Verma, chose to work to give her daughter good education and a secure future.

No government backing

Deepak Saini used to deal in computer import-export till he came across gadget cleaners in Japan and the US. “And I thought of doing something similar in India.” So, the company began with cleaners, anti-bacterial cleaners and now have seat sanitisers and show odour removers. “Chemical engineers formulated the composition, and we are following the standard procedure. We are providing cleaners at very low prices compared to similar products by foreign companies. We recently sent few of our products to Japan, and they liked it.”

But they are yet to break even, mainly because there’s no support from the government. Asked if the Startup India scheme is of any help, he says, “Expos are being organised, where one get appreciated for the efforts. But nothing is happening at the ground level. Getting the company registered under the NSIC is an uphill task.” Till now, cleaners were imported to India from China. But this start-up claims to have reduced that import by 70 per cent. “We are taking the PM’s Make in India initiative seriously. It will not only boost our market, but also create job opportunities,” says Saini.

Meanwhile, Rnaux Global aims to better the lives of women and take cleanliness as a concept to grassroots level. In fact, for October 2 – Clean India Day, the women are busy gearing up for a cleanliness drive in Behrampur village near Gurugram. “Our team will meet the villagers and explain to them various cleanliness methods,” says Saini.