Home Good News

Dantewada bypoll: In a first, 1200 tribals cross swollen river to cast vote defying Maoist diktat

Eight boats pressed into action which made over 100 sorties to ensure the voter got their chance to exercise their voting rights.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dantewada

The election concluded peacefully in Dantewada. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a first, over 1200 voters in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada enthusiastically made it to their polling booths by crossing the swollen Indravati river on inflatable inboard diesel engine-propelled boats to exercise their franchise defying Maoist’s diktat on poll boycott.

Eight such boats pressed into action which made over 100 sorties to ensure the voter got their chance to exercise their voting rights.

A tentative voter turnout of over 56 per cent was recorded in the bypoll.

The figures from the remotely located polling stations are yet to reach the district headquarter following which the data from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be statistically calibrated, an official in the chief electoral office in Raipur told Express.

The voters who traversed the river amid heavy security were from the areas of Cherpal and Pahurnagar, considered as the Maoist hotbed. 

The voting began peacefully amid thick security cover on Monday at 7 AM and concluded peacefully at 3 PM. People were seen turning up enthusiastically in most of the polling booths, said an election official here. The Assembly segment has 273 polling stations.

Over 18,000 security personnel were deployed to ensure fair, peaceful and credible polling. The fate of the nine candidates will be revealed on September 27.

Both the national parties — ruling Congress and Opposition BJP are apparently harping on sympathy votes (their candidates have been victims of Maoist violence) in the predominantly tribal segment of Dantewada seat, where the women voters outnumbered men. 

There are 98876 female voters out of the 188263 electorates who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

The bypoll in Dantewada seat was necessitated following the death of a sitting BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi. Barely two days before the first phase of polling in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency this year, he was killed along with four police personnel in a powerful IED blast triggered by the Maoists at Dantewada on April 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dantewada Assembly bypoll Maoist
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp