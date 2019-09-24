Home Good News

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal’s first lady Lieutenant Colonel

Born in the state’s Pasighat, Ponung Doming was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant in 2008 and was promoted to Major rank in 2013.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:58 PM

Ponung Doming

Lieutenant Colonel Ponung Doming is currently posted in Pune.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ponung Doming has become the first lady Army officer from Arunachal Pradesh to be elevated to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Born in the state’s Pasighat, she was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant in 2008. She was promoted as a Major in 2013.

Doming is currently posted in Pune. She did her civil engineering from the Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra.

In 2014, she had served in the United Nations Peace Keeping Force mission in Congo.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to hail the lady officer.

“A proud moment for all of us, Major Ponung Doming creates history. She is the first woman Army officer from Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!” he tweeted.
 

