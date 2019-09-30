Practising ‘Satya’ and 'Ahimsa': The community which holds Gandhi as God

By Express News Service

Mukesh Ranjan travels to Bero in Jharkhand where Tana Bhagats — the sole community in India which holds on to Mahatma Gandhi as a God and practices ‘Satya’ (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence) as their religion’s tenets and prays to the Tricolour with a Charkha in betwixt — somehow have managed to survive despite the fast-changing world around

A copper gong and a huge traditional ‘Nagara’(drum) with playing sticks lie in a corner of the home of Ganga Tana Bhagat, headman of Baridih village in Bero administrative block, some 35 km south-west of Ranchi. Yonder lie a Shankh, Turhi (a traditional trumpet) and Bhor (small tribal drums) — all polished bright. The leather turned deep brown bears marks of relentless beating. But, the tribal musical instruments are there for a reason.

There have been depredations by wild elephant herds, which pull down mud houses, kill and maim people and lay waste hundreds of acres of sparse crops raised by farmers with difficulty over miles of waterless stretches. And, in this semi-wild and arid landscape stand the rows of homes of Tana Bhagats now reduced over time to just about 50 families — the drums and gongs reminding of a way of life — quite different from any other.

Tana Bhagats, incidentally, is the sole community in India which practices Gandhism as a religion, hanging onto non-violence (Ahimsa), truthfulness (Satya), cleanliness (Swacchata) and sparse living as life’s tenets.

“When the wild herds come, we just sound the gong and turhi, clash some cymbals and beat the drums to detract them from the fields, while others draw upon spear and fire torch to throw at them for keeping them away. That’s non-violence to us in practice,” explains Ganga.

“We had made a promise to Gandhi in 1919 to walk his talk. We teach the young to never lie, be truthful to one-self, live sparse and clean, share any excess with the needy, shun luxury and create all Khadi cloth needed for one-self on the Charkha. We strive to be self-sufficient, though times are changing.”

Tana Bhagats, of which some 3,400 families live across eight districts of Jharkhand, wear all-white, with an addition of a Gandhi cap for males. When seriously challenged or in doubt, they practise Satyagraha and never retaliate.

“That’s the way Gandhi used it in his quest for truth,” insists Ganga.

Jhingua Tana Bhagat, 53, a farmer said, “Tanas initially sought to reorder their own Oraon tribal society by opposing the traditional leadership of pahan (priest) and mahto (mukhiya), and rejected the practices of spirit worship and sacrifice of the Kurukh religion they practiced. Then, they took on the British.”

“We opposed the British taxes by staging peaceful resistance in 1911-1913 under the leadership of Jatra and Turia Bhagat, now ordained saints. The British seized our land and arrested the leaders. In 1914, Jatra, now out of prison, came in contact with Gandhi and the community embraced Gandhism as its faith.”

At Baridih village of 100 households, 15 Tana Bhagat homes proudly fly the Tri-colour with the Charkha symbol. The flag is worshipped each morning, and water and a special prayer offered. Each Thursday, the community offers a special puja to the ‘Gandhi flag.’

Modern times, however, is taking a toll. The members face a harsh life and are dependent on farming even though some women have taken up bee-farming and stitching jobs for financial support.

“It is difficult to sustain our Gandhian faith but we make it a point to groom our children our way. Still, we have no control over some of the things. Khadi is fading. The young have started wearing jeans and T-shirts,” said Etwari Tana Bhagat, 38.

“Earlier, Khadi was spun in each household. It is less so now. We walked slipper-less and walked, never took a vehicle, used leaves and earthern ware for dining and drinking water. But that’s changing,”

But Ganga insists that though some have adopted modern living, the community never compromised with ‘Satya’ and ‘Ahimsa.”

He points to extreme provocation when Tana Bhagats on a peaceful protest in Ranchi for return of land were met with a police lathi charge in 2011.

“Many were hurt, some critically. But we never retaliated.”

Bero Circle Inspector Neeraj Pathak agrees that Tana Bhagats are peaceful followers of Mahatma Gandhi.

“I cannot recall a single criminal case against any. In conflict, they peaceably resolve it among themselves. During protests, they use musical instruments to draw attention, never take to slogans or aggression. But such people are on the verge of extinction,” he concurs.

The issue of restitution of land, however, remains a sore point for Tana Bhagats. “Mahatma Gandhi had promised in 1919, that should India be free, the first task for the rulers would be to restore the land the British seized. Shouldn’t his promise be honoured at Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary?” asks Ganga.