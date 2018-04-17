KOCHI: Innu.in, an online art gallery based in Trivandrum is a platform for art lovers, artists and art collectors where you can together enjoy the art of your taste, display your art and possess the one you love.

Thousands of Indian fine arts in various styles and medium have been collected by the Innu team from artists across India and is made available just a click away.

This team works towards making incredible artworks easily accessible. Apart from original fine arts, they provide high-quality art prints, customised painting and print services.

They also provide a platform for beginners to come and experience art. No prior experience in art is required and people can come and spend time from their busy schedule and indulge in the world of art.

Innu Art is organizing 'Innu Summer Art Fair Trivandrum 2018' at the Museum auditorium, Trivandrum from April 19 to April 23, 2018. Works of four emerging and promising artists-K Jayakumar, Saikumar, Usha Ramchandran and Asha Suresh has been handpicked by a selection panel and will be exhibited. The exhibition-cum-sales will be inaugurated by Lenin Rajendran (chairman KSFDC) on April 19 at 5 pm at the venue and Padmashree Sugatha Kumari will be the guest of honour.

A painting workshop for beginners will be held on April 20, 21 and 22 at Museum auditorium. For this acrylic workshop, all the materials will be provided. The participants will also get a step by step guidance from the artists and they can take home their painting, done on canvas, at the end of the workshop. The registration fee is Rs 1,100 per person. “There is no age barriers and people of all ages can come and be a part of this workshop. It will be a stress relieving session for them,” said Rasmy, coordinator of Innu.in.