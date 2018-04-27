Home Life Style

Here are the reasons why elderly people like to spend more time watching television

Elderly people spend a significant amount of their wake time sitting, and especially television viewing is associated with obesity, diabetes and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Published: 27th April 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: Turns out, elderly people spend more time sitting during their free time.

According to a study conducted by the University of Turku, retirement transition may influence living habits and time use. The researchers found that retirement transition also has an impact on the amount of sitting during free time.

The daily amount of sitting during free time increased on average from four and a half to six hours during retirement transition. The time used for television viewing increased particularly.

Sitting increased especially among women and those who had been sitting a great deal at work, had a low physical activity level, and who suffered from sleep difficulties, mental disorders or poor health before retirement, said lead author Tuija Leskinen.

Elderly people spend a significant amount of their wake time sitting, and especially television viewing is associated with obesity, diabetes and the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The hazards of sedentary behaviour can be reduced by taking breaks from sitting and increasing light activity throughout the day.

More attention needs to be paid to the amount of sitting after retirement. Our research results suggest that there might be risk groups among those retiring that are more likely to increase the amount of sitting after their retirement transition.

However, objective measurements of sedentary behaviour are still needed to confirm the results, Leskinen stated. The study appears in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Life Style news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
television old age
More from this section

Get perfect dose of blissful sleep in smart ways

How oiling can make a difference to your hair

Your pooch may not predict earthquakes: Study

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures