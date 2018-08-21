Home Lifestyle

Vitamin B3 may help treat acute kidney injury 

Acute kidney injury, which affects up to 30-40 per cent of all hospitalised adults in low-income countries, can occur from ailments that place the body into extreme stress.

Published: 21st August 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Vitamin B3 has the potential to prevent acute kidney injury, an often fatal condition without a specific treatment, a study has found.

The condition causes a build-up of waste products in the blood and an imbalance of fluids throughout the body.

Acute kidney injury, which affects up to 30-40 per cent of all hospitalised adults in low-income countries, can occur from ailments that place the body into extreme stress -- putting patients, particularly those in intensive care units, at risk.

ALSO READ | Eat less salt to prevent kidney diseases at young age: Experts

Researchers led by Samir M Parikh from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in the US discovered that levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) -- the end result of vitamin B3 after it is ingested-declines in cases of acute kidney injury.

"We were able to detect a drop in NAD+ in the urine of high-risk patients who were either in an intensive care unit or undergoing a major surgery and found that oral vitamin B3 could safely elevate NAD+ in high-risk patients," said Parikh, who is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in the US.

"These findings are very early, but the results suggest that we could one day have a non-invasive test for NAD+ status and perhaps even treat acute kidney injury by boosting NAD+ levels," said Parikh.

Researchers made the discovery by studying the metabolic changes associated with acute kidney injury in a mouse model.

ALSO READ | Belly fat matters for women with kidney cancer

In subsequent human studies, the team found high urinary quinolinate in patients undergoing major surgery at risk for acute kidney injury and confirmed this metabolite pattern in a separate study of 329 intensive care unit patients also at risk for acute kidney injury.

The team then gave large doses of oral vitamin B3 to 41 cardiac surgery patients enrolled in a Phase 1 pilot study.

"Our results suggest that NAD+ biosynthesis becomes impaired during human acute kidney injury and that augmenting vitamin B3 levels may be safe and potentially beneficial to patients.", said Kamal Khabbaz of BIDMC, who co-led the clinical trial.

"We showed that urinary measurements in at-risk patients can indicate this impairment and, furthermore, predict adverse outcomes.

Restoring NAD+ could constitute and important advance for patients at risk for acute kidney injury, though further studies are needed to verify these findings," Khabbaz said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vitamin B3 Kidney Injury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games