NEW DELHI: Valentine's Day is the perfect time to remind your sweetheart that he/she plays an important role in your life.

However, finding the perfect gift has been a challenge for ages.

This V-Day, pamper your loved ones by gifting them a reflection of your love.

Gift memories

You can now carry your cherished memories wherever you go! ‘Tile’ allows you to convert Facebook, Instagram or desktop photos into stunning badges for your backpacks.

It can be anything from your most cherished moments captured in pictures, romantic or quirky quotes for your loved ones, the screenshots of your chats and many more. These badges can be easily changed as per your requirement.

Girls can’t say no to Sari

A Banarsi Sari is not just a sari, it is a symbol of grace, femininity and also of the Indian tradition.

Weaver Story serves as a space for engagement with India’s rich textile history. It constantly endeavors to bring this textile heritage closer with every masterpiece it creates. With the archaic laborious weaving techniques that the weavers have perfected with time, they focus on displaying culture on the six yards of elegance.

Apparels and accessories for style fanatics

Relish the season of love with Sunil Mehra’s ‘Besotted Bespoke’ collection, designed specially to celebrate love. It is an assortment of coats, ties, cufflinks, pocket squares, scarves, bow ties and shoes crafted in shades of reds, pinks and blues.

Assorted in colours of love, this extensive range has been designed in fabrics like wool, silk and cashmere adjunct with artful pocket squares, patterned ties, knitted blazers and quirky cufflinks.