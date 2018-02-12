NEW DELHI: Celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, whose splendid creations for actress Anushka Sharma's wedding ceremonies caught the fancy of several brides-to-be, says weddings are his favourite occasion.



Known for his bespoke lehengas and saris, Sabyasachi will be seen helping some lucky brides with their outfits and jewellery as part of the eighth season of "Bad Baaja Bride", set to go on air on NDTV Good Times from Wednesday.



"Weddings are my favourite occasion and what better way to celebrate the month of love with stories of true love and fairytale weddings," the designer said in a statement.



"I'm excited to transform the beautiful brides by giving them a splendid makeover from head to toe. Every bride fantasizes about their wedding to be a royal affair, from a beautiful lehenga and exquisite jewellery, to creating memories that will shine forever.



"I'm glad to not only design the wedding outfits but also the jewellery for the brides of this season. I will make sure I contribute my best in enhancing their dream day and being the main catalyst to transform their dreams into reality," he added.



The show features style diva Freishia B and "every bride's best friend" Bharat Arora accompanying the brides at every step of their makeover journey.



A total of 13 brides will be transformed in the new season.



Arora said: "'Band Baaja Bride has become more of every bride's dream than just a reality show and I find gratification in that fact."

