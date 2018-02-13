MUMBAI: New generation designer Masaba Gupta on Tuesday took a dig at those putting "strange badges" on women on the basis of what they wear or drink.



"Can someone talk about how women should just wear/do/eat/drink what they like instead of constantly putting strange badges on them basis what they can't do. Please leave us alone, in our torn jeans, chugging beer, cackling away...Or not!" Masaba tweeted.



Her comment comes after ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee pointed out how the younger generation of Indian women do not know how to tie a sari, and instead give preference to western outfits, as well as Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's comment on girls drinking beer.



"I have begun to fear now, because even girls have started drinking beer," Parrikar had said.