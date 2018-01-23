NEW DELHI: Use shampoo only on the scalp, treat your hair to essential oils and towel dry them for a luscious mane, say experts.



* Use shampoo on the scalp only, not on the ends of your hair. Don't scrub the ends, let the shampoo wash down in the shower. Massaging your scalp as you shampoo is a good way to encourage blood circulation and detoxify the scalp.



* Gently towel-dry the hair before applying conditioner. Make sure you towel-dry hair after shampooing and before you apply conditioner. Excess water in your hair means the conditioner won't get absorbed and as a result the hair will not get the necessary moisture needed to keep it healthy and shiny. In case you're short on time, just squeeze out excess water, without pulling on the strands.



* Add oil to your conditioner. Deep conditioning is beneficial for all hair types to deeply nourish the hair and scalp. It helps to reverse dryness and damage that may be caused by the chemicals or heat styling.



Natural oils such as jojoba and coconut oil are natural deep conditioning agents. Both these oils soothe the scalp, as well as deeply moisturise the hair follicle for long lasting shine. Add them to a regular conditioner to treat the hair on a weekly basis.



Use essential oils as they not only nourish your hair, but also help reduce stress, alleviate pain and fight skin infections as well. Mix few drops diluted in a suitable carrier oil.



Lavender oil helps to soothe the scalp and heal dry skin and hair. It has antimicrobial properties, and it can be used to combat bacterial and fungal disorders.



Rosemary oil is one of the top essential oils for hair thickness, growth and preventing dandruff. It is used to increase cellular metabolism, which stimulates hair growth and promotes healing.



Lemongrass essential oil has healing properties, and it works as an effective cleanser and deodoriser. It can strengthen your hair follicles and soothe an itchy and irritated scalp.



Peppermint oil helps to stimulate the scalp, and it can treat dandruff and even lice due to its powerful antiseptic properties. It also works to energize your mind, boost your mood and relieve tension or headaches.



Argan oil is one of the best carrier oils proven to make hair softer, silkier and shinier. It is the ideal hair conditioner, and it can even help to treat split ends and tame frizzy hair. Use few drops of Lavender, Tea Tree and Rosemary in Argan Pure Plant Oil to ensure clean, smooth and lush locks.



* Turn down the temperature. Taking a very hot shower can damage your hair, just like using a blow dryer can. Use cooler water when rinsing out shampoo and conditioner, as heat can counteract the nourishment the conditioner has just given your hair. Cool water also makes hair look shinier.



* Brush your hair before shampooing to remove any residue and detangle your hair. When the hair is soaking wet, it is weaker, fragile and more prone to breakage. Use a wide-tooth comb on your wet hair, don't brush it. Always brush from the bottom and work up, brushing from the roots causes damage



* When your hair is still a little damp, twist it up into a bun, leave it as is for an hour, and once you have taken the bun out, your hair should look naturally wavy or curly. You can also try to braid your hair to give it a natural curl.

