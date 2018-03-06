CHENNAI:Among the numerous villages that dot either side of the banks of River Palar (known in Sanskrit as Ksheera Nadi) is one known as Palapur which is home to a temple for Vishnu worshipped as Keerthi Narayana Perumal.

The original name of this village as gleaned from inscriptions was Palapura and it was an important religious hub in the Vijayanagara era. Palapur, along with three other nearby villages, Meyyur, Attur, Kaliapettai, are collectively called Nalur.

This east-facing, medium-sized temple was constructed in the Vijayanagara era, possibly in the 16th century AD. The presiding deity, Keerthi Narayana Perumal is seen holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta (blessing devotees) and lower left hand in kati- hasta (resting on the hip). Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi are on either side.

In the small passage in front are the processional images of the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu) like Nammalvar, Thirumangai Alvar and Kulasekhara Alvar and also the Vaishnava preceptors (Acharyas) Ramanujacharya and Manavala Mamuni. The sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi, worshipped here by the unique name Malarmangai Thayar, is to the left of the main sanctum and on the other side is enshrined Andal. The sanctum for Kodandarama in this temple is well-known. There are separate shrines for Vira-Anjaneya and Bhakta-Hanuman.

A copper-plate inscription, dated 1542 AD, of the reign of the Vijayanagara ruler Sadasiva Raya, nephew of Krishnadeva Raya, contains important information about Palapur. Among other details it records that the village of Palapura was given as a gift, including groves, lakes and tanks, to scholars of Sanskrit and Tamil Vedas.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture